Lethbridge residents are being advised that the Park’n”Bark will be closed over the next week for installation work.

According to the City of Lethbridge, the closure is starting Monday, November 21st, crews will be installing light poles and bases in the park, with the plan for the light fixtures to be put in later to complete the project.

The city says the work should be done on Friday, November 24th as long as the weather cooperates.

While crews work at the Park’n’Bark is done over the next week, residents are asked to use any of the other parks in the community.