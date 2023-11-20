- Advertisement -

City Hall has been decked for the holiday season as the Christmas tree has been lit for all to enjoy.

The Christmas Tree was lit by Deputy Mayor Mark Campbell on Monday. Campbell encourages everyone to think about those in need this holiday season.

“We know our food banks need our support, many other great charities and organizations will also be in need this season, so place take a look for information and help if you can so we can ensure everyone has a safe and happy holiday season,” says Campbell.

Campbell also encourages residents to think and shop local this year and support local businesses across the city.

The tree was decorated over the weekend by some city staff who volunteered their time.

“It’s my honour to officially plug in this year’s great Christmas tree and on behalf of the City of Lethbridge and City Council, I’d like to thank the city staff who volunteered to come here on the weekend and decorate the City Hall foyer.”

Along with the tree at City Hall, residents can also enjoy the tree located at Festival Square, and until Tuesday, can enjoy the Chinook Regional Hospital Foundations Christmas Tree Festival happening at the ENMAX Centre.

City Hall is also one of the drop-offs for the Christmas Hope campaign, which brings six local non-profits together.