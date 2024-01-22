Nutrition is a natural focus for all of us after the indulgences of a closing year….

Good energy and health rely heavily on What We Eat,

& this also holds true for our beloved pets.

Premium dog & cat foods are formulated with all of the protein, fat, vitamins, minerals and other nutrients the animal will need to thrive. They’re also the most efficient foods out there. Your pet will get the calories they require with a smaller amount of food, because of these quality ingredients & produce less waste.

We have a huge selection of Premium Canadian Foods at Petland!

I like to see meat as a first ingredient, also a chicken meal, for example, as a first or second ingredient, is a good thing, because it is more concentrated than “fresh chicken” and contains higher protein levels.

Fresh chicken shouldn’t be the only meat listed in the top few ingredients.

I recommend people stay away from true fillers and by-products that would offer no nutritional value & cause pets to eat much more kibble and produce much more waste.

Unprocessed corn should also be avoided.

Our grain free options are great for pets with allergies and use things like lentils, green peas, chickpeas, pinto beans & sweet potato for example to still have some carbohydrates in the foods.

The protein in the food is also a key factor to look at, if your dog or cat has allergies.