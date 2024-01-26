Starting at the end of the month Alberta Health Services will be hosting several online workshops focused on supporting those in the Lethbridge region living with chronic disease symptoms or supporting someone with a long-term health condition.

The Better Choices, Better Health workshop will be held over six weeks and is focused on topics including techniques to manage their symptoms, tips for healthy eating and becoming more active, and strategies for talking with a healthcare team. The series also will look at emotional health including how to deal with difficult emotions and ways to improve and enjoy a better quality of life.

“Better Choices, Better Health workshop sessions are led by trained volunteer leaders, many of whom live with chronic health conditions. This approach ensures an understanding of the challenges participants face, and provides a supportive and welcoming environment.”

The workshop will be held on Zoom from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting Tuesday, January 30th and will run for six weeks. Those interested in taking part register by calling 403-529-8969 or 1-866-795-9709.