Carly always knew she would make a living with her voice. She was a radio junkie before she knew what it meant to be a radio junkie. She talked a lot… and fast. Even as a kid.

Carly graduated from college with a diploma in broadcasting and made her way around radio and television stations to tell stories,

interview celebrities, and learn. Fast forward… she continues to tell stories on the radio but has expanded into the world of audiobook narration (and production) and voice over, including commercial, eLearning, corporate narration, and any other medium that needs a voice.

Carly tells a lot of stories every day. Some of them are hers and some of them aren’t. But one thing is for sure, she will never run out of things to say.