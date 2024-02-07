Four men are facing drug trafficking charges after a significant seizure by Lethbridge Police.

According to a statement from LPS, officers in the Crime Suppression Team and members of the Alberta Sheriff’s SCAN unit started the investigation at the beginning of February. During the investigation officers reportedly “observed activity” that was consistent with drug trafficking and subsequently conducted a targeted traffic stop, where substantial amounts of fentanyl, meth and cocaine along with cash. A second vehicle was located in a Southside parking lot where police seized additional amounts of meth, fentanyl, and cocaine, along with narcotic pills.

“A search warrant was later obtained for a local hotel room, resulting in the further seizure of nearly 616 grams of cocaine, 18 grams of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and approximately $28,000 cash proceeds of crime.”

Police estimate the street value of the drugs to be $100,000.

Twenty-six-year-old Zachary Tracyn Randolf Bottle and 53-year-old Edward Alexander Goodrich are facing four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, with Randolf Bottle facing additional charges for breaching a conditional sentence order. Forty-nine-year-old Marty Lee Fransen and 30-year-old Charles Edward Sitek are also both facing possession charges.