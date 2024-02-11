Thirty awards were handed out to developers, renovators, home builders, trade and suppliers during the 25th Annual Bild Awards of Excellence in Housing.

During the Friday, February 9th event over a dozen businesses in the industry were recognized, with awards including Builder of the Year and Best Supplier.

Executive Officer of BILD Lethbridge, Bridget Mearns says the evening was a chance to celebrate noteworthy achievements during what she called “a year of uncertainty.”

“Our members continue to strive for excellence creating a quality showcase for judges.”

“The commitment BILD Lethbridge members have in designing, building, and supplying the best products for Lethbridge citizens is truly admirable making the competition fierce amongst entrants.”

This year’s award entries where judged by 20 industry professionals from across Canada, with a total of 69 entries put in for this year’s awards.

Along with the industry awards, BILD Lethbridge Region inducted Tom and Linda Dixon from Logic Lumber Ltd. to the Hall of Fame.

The complete list of winners includes: