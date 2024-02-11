Thirty awards were handed out to developers, renovators, home builders, trade and suppliers during the 25th Annual Bild Awards of Excellence in Housing.
During the Friday, February 9th event over a dozen businesses in the industry were recognized, with awards including Builder of the Year and Best Supplier.
Executive Officer of BILD Lethbridge, Bridget Mearns says the evening was a chance to celebrate noteworthy achievements during what she called “a year of uncertainty.”
“Our members continue to strive for excellence creating a quality showcase for judges.”
“The commitment BILD Lethbridge members have in designing, building, and supplying the best products for Lethbridge citizens is truly admirable making the competition fierce amongst entrants.”
This year’s award entries where judged by 20 industry professionals from across Canada, with a total of 69 entries put in for this year’s awards.
Along with the industry awards, BILD Lethbridge Region inducted Tom and Linda Dixon from Logic Lumber Ltd. to the Hall of Fame.
The complete list of winners includes:
- Builder of the Year – Stranville Living Master Builder
- Custom Builder of the Year – Van Arbor Homes
- Best Development of the Year – BlackWolf
- Best Supplier – Design Lighting & Home Décor
- Best Trade – Neu-Lite Electric
- New Home Design Single Family Under $475,000 – Cedar Ridge Homes – The Clover
- New Home Design Single Family $475,001-$525,000 – Avonlea Homes – The Sav
- New Home Design Single Family $600,001-$800,000 – Van Arbor Homes – The Rhett Lamar
- New Home Design Single Family $800,001-$1,000,000 – Stranville Living Master Builder – The Cullen
- New Home Design Single Family Over $2,000,001 – Van Arbor Homes – The Francis
- New Home Design Multi-Family Unit – Stranville Living Master Builder – The Prestwick
- New Home Design Multi-Family Overall Complex – Cedar Ridge Homes – Riverford Villas
- New Home Design Energy Efficient Housing – Greener Homes – The Emi
- Best Renovated Bathroom – CADO Developments Inc. – Fairmont Ensuite
- Best Renovated Kitchen – CADO Developments Inc. – Park Meadows Kitchen
- Best Renovation Overall – CADO Developments Inc. – 13th Street Home
- Best Ensuite Under $650,000 – Avonlea Homes – The Sav
- Best Ensuite Over $650,001 – Stranville Living Master Builder – The Cullen
- Best Kitchen Under $650,000 – Avonlea Homes – The Sav
- Best Kitchen Over $650,001 – Van Arbor Homes – The Francis
- Builder’s Choice – Stranville Living Master Builder – The Cullen Butler’s Pantry
- Best Special Feature – Reside Custom Builders – Valhalla Custom Staircase
- Best of Parade of Homes: People’s Choice – Stranville Living Master Builder – Perth II
- Best Retail Showroom – Durabuilt Windows & Doors
- Best Overall Marketing – Avonlea Homes
- Community Involvement Award – Van Arbor Homes – STARS
- Builder Safety – Stranville Living Master Builder
- Trade / Supplier Safety – Neu-Lite Electric Inc.
- Best Community Event – Blackwolf – Let’s Get it Hoppin!