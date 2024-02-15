National Flag Day is recognized Feb. 15 in Canada. It was on this day in 1965, Canada’s national flag was raised for the first time on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. In 1996 it was an official declaration.

Today, the Royal Canadian Legion General Stewart Branch held a short ceremony to recognize the day’s importance, along with the RCMP Veterans Association of Lethbridge.

“On this day we salute our flag, our history and the future and remember those veterans who served at home and overseas,” says Ken Taylor, president of the Lethbridge RCMP Veterans Association. “As veterans of the RCMP, we are proud of our over 150 years of history. During our service, we dedicate our careers to protecting Canada and its citizens.”

According to Taylor, the history of Canada and the RCMP are not perfect, “but we do not seek to fix blame for the past.”

“Rather, we accept our responsibility for the future. As veterans, we continue to honour our flag, we honour those who went before us and assist those who carry our legacy,” Taylor adds.

Glenn Miller says the General Stewart Branch and Legions across Canada and other institutions recognize today, as National Flag Day in Canada.

“Canadians always think of July 1, Canada Day, but often this day slips by. The flag is a symbol of the Legion and it’s very important to veterans. Ultimately, if they pay the sacrifice, their coffin is draped in the national flag of Canada. That symbol represents us on the world stage and in space,” notes Miller, co-chair of public relations for the No. 4 branch.