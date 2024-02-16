The YWCA Lethbridge and District is preparing to host its annual Women of Distinction award ceremony in March. The event has been a staple for the organization for decades and aims to honour impactful women in the community, while raising funds and championing gender equality at the same time.

“It is just so incredible to be able to recognize all of those individual accomplishments that sometimes often get overlooked,” says YWCA Lethbridge and District CEO Jill Young. “International women’s day is a global celebration of women’s; achievements and a call to action for gender equality so it’s the perfect occasion to highlight the progress we have made and the challenges that still persist.”

The event lines up with International Women’s Day on March 8. Tickets are on sale now on the YWCA’s website and Young advises buying early before they sell out.

Tickets are $80 for individuals, with special rates for previous award recipients. A table of eight costs $600.

Award winners in eight different categories will be announced on Feb. 21.