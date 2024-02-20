Subscribe to Local News
Zone 1 finishes 5th at 2024 Alberta Winter Games

By Kass Patterson
Lethbridge Volleyball Club U15 girls and their Sunny South teammates winning gold medal at the Alberta Winter Games (Photo from the Lethbridge Volleyball Club)

Zone 1 brought home 44 medals from the 2024 Alberta Winter Games.

Three hundred and thirty-seven athletes, including over 130 athletes, coaches and managers from the Lethbridge area, competed in 18 different events over the three-day competition.

The 14 gold, 17 silver and 13 bronze medals resulted in Zone 1 finishing 5th out of the eight zones competing in the provincial competition. The female volleyball team won gold, while many other medals were picked up by local competitors in the wrestling, judo and speed skating competitions.

A full list of the Zone 1 competitors and where they finished can be found here.

