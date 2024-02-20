Today, the Lethbridge Military Museum officially opened “William Frame: Citizen Soldier” – a temporary installation, on display now through the summer. The exhibition is on-loan from family members, including Frame’s daughter Adrienne McLennan. “We are extremely pleased and proud Bill’s military service is being honoured in such a meaningful way.”

According to Glenn Miller, local military historian, director of the museum and curator of the display – Frame served in both World War I and II and retired as a major. “The loan of these artifacts helps in sharing and preserving the military legacy.”

Frame was born in 1892 and died in 1959. He was a member of various military organizations, including the 25th Battery, Canadian Field Artillery and the 113th Highlanders in Lethbridge. He also served with distinction, was injured and received the Military Cross at Buckingham Palace. Frame was also a cadet instructor and principal at Galbraith School.

“Our goal with this temporary exhibit is to foster the importance in renewing and keeping military service alive within families,” notes Miller. “A proud part of military heritage that can be passed onto other generations.”

However, Miller adds, keepers of a family’s memorabilia don’t always know what to do with it when an older family member passes on. “For they are the last of the family. As a result, we encourage them to contact us or the Galt Museum before discarding the history and heritage of military service.”

“They might not know it, but they might have a significant piece of history within their own collection, that helps to tell future generations,” says Miller.

“I know my father would have been so pleased to know his history has been shared,” adds McLennan, who was in Lethbridge this week, along with other family members to celebrate the exhibit’s opening.