Working smoke detectors are credited for getting two people and their pet safely out of a northside home during a fire Wednesday morning.

According to Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services, crews responded to the single-family home structure fire in the 400 block of 12th Street North around 6:48 a.m. Wednesday, February 21st. The crew reportedly extinguished the fire and contained it to the room of the house it started in.

The two occupants are said to have called 911 to report smoke. The pet and one person were reported to have had no injuries, while the other was reportedly taken to hospital for assessment.

The damage estimate is unknown as of Wednesday morning, as officials continue to investigate the fire.