A fast and furious driver was allegedly clocked going more than double the speed limit on Highway 3 through Lethbridge earlier this month.

According to Sheriff Highway Patrol, an SUV was travelling at 163 km/h on a stretch of road within city limits, where the posted speed limit is 80 km/h. Later, radar pegged the motorist travelling at 175 km/h in a 110 km/h zone and weaving through traffic before being pulled over.

Sheriff Highway Patrol says the driver received a court summons, which is automatic in cases when a motorist exceeds the posted speed limit by more than 50 km/h.

“The maximum penalty upon conviction is a $2,000 fine or six months in jail, or both. A conviction also carries six demerit points and the court has an option to suspend the offender’s licence.”

Nearly 25 per cent of fatal collisions in Alberta involve drivers exceeding the posted speed limit or travelling too fast for weather and road conditions.

“Excessive speed can pose a significant threat to the safety of people on Alberta’s highways, which is why speeding is one of the top enforcement priorities,” says Sheriff Highway Patrol.