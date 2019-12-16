A 41-year-old man has been charged in connection to an assault at a south Lethbridge apartment building over the weekend.

Lethbridge Police were called around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday (Dec. 14) to the 3500 block of Sylvan Road South, on a report of blood found outside and inside the building. Officers found a man inside suffering from serious facial injuries and bleeding profusely.

Investigation has since determined the victim was allegedly involved in an argument with someone he knew, which escalated into a physical fight.

Mitchell Chambers, 41, was arrested without incident and charged with assault causing bodily harm.

He’s been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 30.