Candles, trees and lights make for beautiful displays but they can also be a serious fire risk over the holiday season.

Lethbridge Fire Prevention Officer, Troy Hicks, says it’s important to use outdoor cords for outdoor lights and power bars for indoor decorations.

He’s also reminding residents to keep heat sources, like space heaters, away from decorations or Christmas trees and to water your real trees every day to prevent them from drying out.

Hicks says crews respond to a lot of cooking fires this time of year.

Residents are asked to never leave cooking unattended, keep kids at least a metre away from the stove, and to have a fire extinguisher, lid, or baking soda handy in case of a fire.

Hicks says candle fires over the years have also been an issue but adds the flameless versions are becoming more common.