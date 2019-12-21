Red Deer RCMP confirm that there was one fatality Friday night (Dec. 20) during an incident at that city’s south Walmart store.

According to an emailed statement, RCMP say officers responded to the Walmart around 6:47 p.m. on Friday (Dec. 20). It’s been determined that a shooting happened in the front entrance, and there is evidence to suggest that it was targeted.

A 69-year old man was fatally shot. No other injuries have been reported.

Officers have contained the scene, and residents are asked to stay away from the Walmart until further notice.

Further updates will be provided when they are made available.