Family and friends are planning to host a candlelight vigil Friday evening (Jan. 3) for a southern Alberta man who’s been missing since mid-November.

Marshal Iwaasa, 26, was last seen by his family here in Lethbridge on November 17. He was supposed to return to Calgary that day, but hasn’t been heard from since. Marshal’s burned out pickup truck was then found in western B.C. a week after his disappearance.

A Facebook group post says the vigil will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday (Jan. 3) at Winston Churchill High School. That day also happens to be Marshal’s 27th birthday.

The post notes that the purpose is to raise further awareness of the disappearance. The event will also be live streamed on Facebook for those who can’t attend.