Cozens celebrates after scoring the first goal for Canada on Sunday. (Petr David Josek/The Associated Press)

The first Yukon teen ever to play for Canada’s world junior hockey team received a boisterous welcome as he returned to the northern territory early today (Tues).

Dylan Cozens, who scored Canada’s first goal in a 4-3 gold-medal victory over Russia, was greeted by family and friends as he arrived in Whitehorse after a 30 hour journey from the Czech Republic.

Yukon’s Community Services Minister was among those there, and says the territory is making plans to recognize the 18 year old centre more formally at a later date.

Cozens says it was “pretty cool” to receive the enthusiastic welcome and he’s looking forward to a week off before coming back to Lethbridge to rejoin the Hurricanes.

Cozens became the first player from the Yukon to be selected in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft when he was taken seventh overall by the Buffalo Sabres last June.

(Story from the Canadian Press via CKRW-FM, Whitehorse)