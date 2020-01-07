Suspected drug house shuttered at 82 Assiniboia Way in west Lethbridge. Photo credit MyLethbridgeNow.com (Pat Siedlecki)

A suspected drug house has been shuttered on the west side.

The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods unit of the Alberta Sheriffs obtained a court order recently giving them the authority to close the home at 82 Assiniboia Way for 90 days.

Crews boarded up the house on Tuesday, changed the locks, and fenced off the property to stop anyone from entering until April 6th.

SCAN began investigating the property in March 2018 after complaints from the community about drug trafficking and drug use.

Since 2017 Lethbridge Police have also executed three search warrants at the property and seized drugs, weapons, and a large amount of stolen property.

Last year, SCAN acted on five community safety orders in southern Alberta, three of those were in Lethbridge. Inspector Mike Letourneau of the Alberta Sheriffs says “that’s extraordinary for a community this size.”

A search last month resulted in charges against the owner.