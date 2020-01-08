Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Photo courtesy of the couple's official Instagram account, sussexroyal

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, announcing they have decided to “step back” as senior members of the British Royal Family.

A statement on the couple’s official website, sussexroyal.com, says the decision comes after many months of reflection.

They say they will balance their time between the UK and North America and work to become financially independent while continuing to support Her Majesty the Queen.

The Duke and Duchess also say they will be launching a new charitable entity and expect to share further details on that new chapter in due course.

The couple recently returned to London after spending Christmas on Vancouver Island.