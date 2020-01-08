A 26 year old man, who’s accused of taking thousands of dollars worth of fossils from a local ammolite mine last summer, pleading not guilty Wednesday (Jan. 8) to theft and trespassing charges.

Workers at the mine, which is located near Lethbridge, say they spotted two men stuffing a fossil of an ancient, coiled shellfish into a backpack before taking off in a pickup truck.

The value of the ammolite is estimated at $40,000.

On Wednesday, Logan Heavy Shields entered two not guilty pleas and elected for trial by judge alone in Lethbridge Provincial Court.

Trial dates are expected to be set at his next court appearance on Jan. 22nd.