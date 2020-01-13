The Radium Hot Springs Pools in Kootenay National Park and the public pools at Fairmont Hot Springs Resort are both closed following safety concerns are both facilities.

The rare occurrence is a result of two separate safety issues.

In Kootenay National Park, the Radium Hot Springs pools were closed Saturday after concerns about the subfloor’s stability in their wet hall.

Parks Canada said the pools will remain closed while staff attempt to mitigate the safety concerns.

Meanwhile, the public pools at Fairmont Hot Springs Resort were originally closed last Thursday (Jan. 9).

With the pools being supplied by natural mineral water, staff shut down the pools after concerns about their flow rates, noting that it could potentially be harmful to their guests.

BC’s Interior Health Authority is conducting a review, although the pool remains closed at this time.

(Story credit to Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com)