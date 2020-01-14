UPDATE: Lethbridge Police say Ryan Clark has been found.

—————————————————————————

Background:

Police in Lethbridge are searching for a young man missing since last Thursday (Jan. 9).

Police received a call from a family member concerned for the well being of 20 year old Ryan Clark.

Police checked the area and couldn’t find him. Messages were sent to the man’s friends, but he hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Ryan is described as Caucasian man, 20 years of age, 5’9” 150 lbs., brown eyes, light brown hair, wearing black jeans, dark shirt, black boots, black/green/grey winter style coat, and scars to both arms. Ryan was last seen on the north side of Lethbridge on foot.

Anyone with information on Ryan’s location, or his movements at any time after January 9, 2020 is asked to call Lethbridge Police.