RCMP Major Crimes is investigating after the body of a man was found on a rural road south of Medicine Hat Monday morning (Jan. 13).

Responding officers with the Redcliff RCMP detachment determined the man’s death was suspicious and called in Major Crimes.

The RCMP’s Forensic Identification Section is also examining the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Mounties say no further information is available at this time, but an update will be provided when more details come to light.