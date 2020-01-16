Lethbridge Police are investigating after a vehicle was stolen from a north side driveway and later found on fire in a farmer’s field.

Just before 8:30 am Wednesday (Jan. 15) police responded to a report that a car left running to warm up had been stolen from the driveway of a home along Stafford Bay North.

The owner saw the vehicle backing out of his driveway and ran out to stop it. A brief struggle took place, but the suspect was able to speed away. About two hours later Coaldale RCMP found the car burning in a farmer’s field.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 20-25 years old, wearing a grey coat with the hood up (fur around the hood) and winter boots with fur on the top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lethbridge Police.