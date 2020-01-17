The program was launched Friday at the Circle K store on the west side along University Drive at West Highlands. Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com (Pat Siedlecki)

The Lethbridge Police Service is partnering up with Circle K & Mac’s convenience stores and Lethbridge and Southern Alberta Crime Stoppers to launch Operation Heat/Freeze.

It’s a Canada-wide positive ticketing program which links up police services and those convenience stores.

The program rewards citizens exhibiting positive behaviour with complimentary coupons for cold beverages in the summer and hot drinks in the winter.

LPS Sergeant Mike Williamson says this is a great opportunity for officers here to recognize and reward good behaviour. “It seems like we hear a lot about the negative that goes on while the good deeds and the random acts of kindness that we know happen every day, are going unnoticed. This program will help change that.”

The Lethbridge Police Service says it strongly supports initiatives that foster community engagement and the positive ticketing program will provide the opportunity for officers to build and strengthen relationships with the people that they serve.

Lethbridge Police officers, along with members of the Watch and CPOs, have been provided with Operation Heat/Freeze coupons to give out.

(With files from Lethbridge Police Service)