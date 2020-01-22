A Lethbridge man is now facing four charges in connection to a fatal crash at the Coalhurst intersection two months ago.

36 year old Wesley Brian Phillips was originally charged with refusing to provide a blood sample.

Coaldale RCMP say they’ve upgraded the charges against Phillips to include operating of a motor vehicle while impaired, dangerous driving causing death, and failing to comply with a probation order.

A 66 year old Coalhurst woman was killed November 25th. She was stopped at a stop sign at Highway 3 and the railway tracks when a westbound car slammed into her SUV.

Mounties said at the time both alcohol and speed were considered factors.

Phillips is scheduled to have his case back in a Lethbridge courtroom on February 14th.

Wesley Brian Phillips has now been charges with;