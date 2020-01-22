RCMP upgrade charges in November fatal Coalhurst intersection crash
Photo credit to Alberta RCMP
A Lethbridge man is now facing four charges in connection to a fatal crash at the Coalhurst intersection two months ago.
36 year old Wesley Brian Phillips was originally charged with refusing to provide a blood sample.
Coaldale RCMP say they’ve upgraded the charges against Phillips to include operating of a motor vehicle while impaired, dangerous driving causing death, and failing to comply with a probation order.
A 66 year old Coalhurst woman was killed November 25th. She was stopped at a stop sign at Highway 3 and the railway tracks when a westbound car slammed into her SUV.
Mounties said at the time both alcohol and speed were considered factors.
Phillips is scheduled to have his case back in a Lethbridge courtroom on February 14th.
Wesley Brian Phillips has now been charges with;
- Failure or refusal to comply with a demand resulting in a collision causing death – contrary to Section 320.15(1) of the Criminal Code.
- Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired/over 80mg% causing death – contrary to Section 320.15(3) of the Criminal Code.
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death – Contrary ro Section 320.13(3) of the Criminal Code.
- Fail to comply with a probation order – contrary to Section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code