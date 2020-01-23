Strong community interest in the first TEDx talking series taking place this weekend at the University of Lethbridge.

Organizers were flooded with applications in advance of the deadline back in November.

U of L Associate Vice-President of Students, Kathleen Massey says the speaker line-up will represent the exceptional quality of people who were looking to be a part of the TEDx experience.

Tickets for this first event sold out in less than two hours.

A total of 11 people will present 10 to 15 minute talks, centred around the theme of “I am Still Learning”.

The first TEDx ULeth series, as it’s known as, runs from 10 to 3 on Saturday. The entire event will also be live-streamed on the U of L web site here: ULeth Tedx Event