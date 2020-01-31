The LPS Crime Suppression Team (CST) making the downtown bust on Thursday. Photo credit to LPS CST on Twitter.

The Lethbridge Police Service Crime Suppression Team (CST) was back at it again, this time seizing drugs and stolen property from a downtown residence.

On Thursday (Jan. 30), officers executed a warrant at home along the 300 block of 5th Street South.

Inside, they found two men and seized drugs including meth and crack cocaine as well as scales, packaging, and multiple stolen identity documents.

51 year old Jeffrey Martens and 34 year old Eric Michaud, both of Lethbridge, are facing a number of charges.

The suspects remain in jail awaiting a release hearing.