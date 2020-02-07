Snowfall WARNING issued for Pincher Creek, Waterton, Crowsnest Pass areas as well as Cypress Hills and Foremost areas.

Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected.

Snow is expected to start late Friday evening in a line from Nordegg to the Cypress Hills. Total accumulations of 10 to 15 cm are expected in the Cypress Hills by Saturday night.

Heavy snow is expected to start in the Pincher Creek area Saturday morning. Total accumulations of 10 to 15 cm are expected By late Saturday.