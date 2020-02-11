Lethbridge Police and the Lethbridge Sexual Violence Action Committee are recognizing world Safer Internet Day.

They’re reminding residents, the internet is full of fun and information but it has also created a haven for criminals where they can hide anonymously in an effort to lure and sexually exploit the vulnerable, especially children.

In 2018-2019 ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation Units had 24 child interventions, identified over 380,000 child exploitation photos or videos, and seized over 1,600 exhibits and devices.

Police say it’s critical for parents, caregivers, and teachers to know the tactics used by online predators and to keep communication open with children and youth about the dangers.