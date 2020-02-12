The Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation’s 11th annual Care From the Heart Day Radio-a-thon is all set to take place throughout Thursday (Feb. 13).

Six local radio stations, including 94.1 Juice FM and 98.1 2Day FM, will be broadcasting live from the hospital’s atrium, highlighting the impact donors have made at CRH.

The foundation’s Executive Director, Jason VandenHoek, says the goal for this year is to raise $250,000, and he’s confident that it’ll be reached with the generosity of those around southern Alberta. That money will further support the renovation and redevelopment of the mental health area at Chinook Regional, a project that VandenHoek says has been going on for a few years.

Donations can be made online, by calling the CRH Foundation, or by stopping by the hospital atrium in person on Thursday (Feb. 13) from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.