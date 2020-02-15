King Edward Hotel on Main Street in Pincher Creek. Photo courtesy of TripAdvisor.ca

Main Street in Pincher Creek is closed as firefighters battle a blaze at the historic King Edward Hotel.

The report of a fire came in around 4am Saturday at its location on 729 Main Street.

Pincher Creek RCMP say everyone was evacuated safely and the surrounding area was also cleared.

The Town of Pincher Creek says Main Street is currently closed from Bev McLachlin to Hewetson Avenue and residents are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

Waterton Avenue can be used as an alternative route.

Alberta Emergency Alert has also issued an Information Alert for the Town of Pincher Creek, advising that due to fire hoses across the road, the Hewetson Avenue Bridge should also be avoided.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Updates on the Alberta Emergency Alert status can be found here.

The King Edward hotel was built in 1904 as one of four original hotels in Pincher Creek.