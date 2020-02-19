Members of Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services take part in ice rescue training on Henderson Lake. Photo credit MyLethbridgeNow.com (Sam Borsato)

Members of Lethbridge’s Fire and Emergency Services are taking part in ice rescue training exercises at Henderson Lake.

The annual course consists of classroom learning as well as in-the-water training.

Paramedic/Firefighter Greg Gaudette says he got into the course “kind of by chance” after an ice rescue call over the weekend.

He says he everything was okay by the time they responded but it “opened my eyes that I’ve been around for a few years and didn’t have this course yet.”

The course is voluntary and not everyone with Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services has taken it.

Water Rescue Team Lead Brendon Pyne says the weather is warming up and people want to be outside but it’s important to stay away from the ice unless it’s specifically deemed safe by the City.

If you see a person or an animal fall through the ice, Pyne says you should call 911 and not to go on the ice to attempt the rescue yourself.