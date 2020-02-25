Suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery in Magrath Feb. 24. Photo courtesy of Raymond/Magrath RCMP.

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for an armed robbery in Magrath Monday afternoon.

It happened at about 2:40pm at a bank in that community.

Mounties say the suspect jumped over the counter, confronted employees and took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man is described as Caucasian and about 6′ tall and was wearing a tan coloured jacket, blue jeans, tan work boots, work gloves with orange and yellow colouring with a black mask and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Raymond/Magrath RCMP or CrimeStoppers.