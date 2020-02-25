City Councillors approving the transfer of provincial money to a new transitional housing project in Lethbridge, aimed at supporting vulnerable women.

Streets Alive Mission will be running and operating the 20 bed facility along Scenic Heights South.

The grant approved by Council Monday is for $425,000.

Councillor Belinda Crowson says she’s happy Council unanimously supports this project. “We can’t say recovery and treatment are important and then when something comes forward not actually support it. That’s exactly what you saw from Council. It’s the recognition that we need to create places for recovery and treatment for residents of Lethbridge and this is absolutely part of that”.

Crowson says this project aligns with the City’s Municipal Housing Strategy and will work to support and empower women to get back on their feet during recovery.

Community Social Development Manager, Martin Thomsen, says this project is a critical part of the housing continuum for the City of Lethbridge and aids in addressing some of the current social issues being experienced in the community.

According to Streets Alive Mission, the total cost of the housing project is just over $1.7 million with more than $1.3 million being generated by community donor contributions.

Councillor Crowson says this housing project will provide safe, secure and supported housing for some of the most vulnerable people in our community.

The women’s transition home will be located at 1604 Scenic Heights South. The current building on that property requires significant renovations, landscaping and fencing.

(With files from City of Lethbridge)