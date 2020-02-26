Alberta Health Services is expanding its testing protocol to include several other countries as COVID-19, or coronavirus, continues to spread.

Now, anyone returning from mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Iran and Italy is being asked to watch for symptoms for 14 days upon their return to Canada.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, says China continues to have the highest number of cases but the spread of the virus to NEW countries is concerning.

She says she doesn’t know what direction the outbreak will take next but officials need to be prepared.

Hinshaw says there are still no probable or confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alberta.