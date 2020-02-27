Photo credit of suspect, with rubber chicke in-hand, to Airdrie RCMP.

RCMP north of Calgary are on the lookout for a suspect who allegedly stole a donation box from a business with help from, get ready for this……a rubber chicken!

Back on February 11th, Airdrie RCMP say a man went to a Tim Hortons at CrossIron Mills Mall and walked up to the counter.

Police say the man, wearing a blue jacket, black balaclava, and holding the fake bird, placed the rubber chicken over the donation box to conceal it and then walked away.

Anyone with information on the rubber chicken touting thief can call Airdrie RCMP.