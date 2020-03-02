Some good news for the Lethbridge School Division following last week’s provincial budget.

Officials saying Monday (Mar. 2) the division was allocated $110 million for the current school year (2019-2020) and will now receive $111.3 million for 2020-2021 under the UCP government’s new funding model.

The extra money includes a $1 million increase to facilities and $300,000 toward instructional supports and services.

The Lethbridge School Division says while this appears to be an increase and sufficient funding to move forward, the Board of Trustees will still need to make “significant adjustments” under the area of instruction.

They point to the reasons for that being anticipated 2% growth in student enrolment in the fall, adding an additional 230 kids to its classrooms and the fact the division had already used $3 million in reserves to maintain current levels of programming and services this year.

Trustees will be getting together this week to to review all the information.