Photo of one of the live mortar round found on the weekend. Credit to Lethbridge Police Service.

The Lethbridge Police Service Explosives Disposal Unit was called in to action over the weekend after two live mortar rounds were found at the Supervised Consumption Site (SCS) and in Galt Gardens.

LPS say one was found by a client in a garbage can near the front door of the SCS on Saturday (Feb. 29).

A few weeks ago, police had received reports that two unidentified suspects in a north side neighbourhood were seen with a backpack that contained what appeared to be two explosive devices.

The complainant was able to provide a photo of the devices to police, which matched the round located at the SCS. A short time later police found and safely seized the second round just off a walking path in Galt Gardens.

Explosives technicians with the Canadian military came to the city to help police safely destroy the live rounds.

Lethbridge Police say the investigation is ongoing to determine who’s responsible for placing those explosives.