The City of Lethbridge wants business to get ready for mandatory recycling.

Starting July 1st, there are changes coming to the way waste is managed by business or organizations in the city. Similar to the introduction of inspections and surcharges, a 90 day grace window will be added to allow businesses time to adjust to the new program.

The City’s waste reduction target aims to reduce waste coming from Lethbridge by half. Businesses in the city generate over 60% of what goes to the landfill.

This is the next step in the implementation of Lethbridge’s business waste reduction strategy. The goal is to reduce the city’s commercial and industrial waste by 45% by 2030.

A special information session for the Lethbridge business community will take place this Thursday, March 5 from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm at City Hall. There will be three presentations as well.

Staff from Waste and Recycling will be there to answer questions and take feedback.