A 29 year old man is facing charges after an alleged assault on a security guard inside the Supervised Consumption Site (SCS).

Lethbridge Police say just before 6:00 am on Tuesday (Mar. 3), security went up to a man at the SCS after the client was seen injecting a needle in the waiting area.

Drug use is only allowed in consumption rooms.

LPS say the man was asked to stop, but became upset and agitated and shot the contents of the syringe, including blood and other fluids, into the security guard’s face.

The guard went to hospital and will require ongoing treatment as a result.

Wade Allan Nicholas Cross Child is facing numerous charges including aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, and assault with a weapon. He was originally released, however police say Cross Child was re-arrested a few hours later for theft.

He remains in jail and will appear in court at the end of May.