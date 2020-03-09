Mohamud Omar Dhiblawe is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of a 35 year old man in west Lethbridge. Photo credit to the Lethbridge Police Service.

A Toronto man wanted in connection with a pair of murders in Alberta has been arrested in Saskatchewan.

29 year old Mohamud Omar Dhiblawe is accused in the shooting death of a man at a west Lethbridge home off University Drive back on February 6th. He’s also the suspect in the death of another man in Edmonton two days later.

Lethbridge Police say Dhiblawe was taken into custody over the weekend in Regina after police executed an unreleated search warrant at a home for drugs in that city.

LPS allege the Lethbridge killing was a targeted incident and all the parties involved were known to each other. It’s believed the shooting was the result of a dispute surrounding the illicit drug trade.

Dhiblawe will be returned to Alberta this week to face charges in both homicides. Court dates have yet to be set.

The Lethbridge killing is this city’s first murder in two years.