Winter Storm WARNING has now been issued for all of southern Alberta.

The warning area covers the entire southern half of the province and extends northwest along the Rockies to Jasper.

Hazardous winter weather conditions are expected starting Thursday night.



Reduced visibility in blowing snow and heavy falling snow is expected to last through Saturday for some areas.

By Saturday evening, total snowfall accumulations may approach 40 cm, especially over regions in extreme southwestern Alberta.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.