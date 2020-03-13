Drugs seized in the dial-a-dope operation. Photo credit to Lethbridge Police Service.

Lethbridge Police have charged three people following a short-term investigation in a local dial-a-dope operation.

On March 11th, members of the LPS Crime Suppression Team along with Alberta Sheriffs SCAN Unit started looking into drug activity at a north side home earlier this month.

Officers intercepted a vehicle and found 16 cartons of non-duty paid cigarettes and more than $1,500 cash. They also seized drugs including meth, various narcotic pills, and a cell phone.

Inside the home on Stafford Road North, police found more meth, along with fentanyl, bear spray, and drug paraphernalia.

45 year old Cindy Androkovich and 48 year old Kamal Oka, both of Lethbridge as well as 36 year old Crystal Shaw from Barons are facing a list of charges.

All three are scheduled to appear in court over the next two months.