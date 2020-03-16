Judy Kelser. Photo by Billie-Jean Duff and courtesy of the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association.

A Celebration of Life is set to take place Tuesday March 17 for Magrath resident and long-time rodeo secretary and timer Judy Kesler.

The Canadian Professional Rodeo Association says Kesler was an integral part of one of rodeo’s most dedicated and successful families, often working alongside her late husband and stock contractor, Greg.

She passed away on March 5th at the age of 74.

A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday at 1pm at Southminster United Church in Lethbridge.

A live video or delayed video stream is being organized for those who can’t attend.