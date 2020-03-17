The Blood Tribe has taken extra steps as Chief and Council try to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in southern Alberta.

On Monday (Mar. 16), a state of local emergency was declared on the reserve as a precautionary measure.

Chief Roy Fox announced a half a million dollars would be allocated for supports to be used by Blood Reserve residents in need of food and sanitation help.

“We will provide $500,000 and use the profits of our initiatives to ensure that we are able to cover those basic costs. We would like to provide packages to our people especially to those of our people who cannot afford to acquire additional items for prevention,” says Chief Fox.

The Blood Tribe says administration will be delivering only essential services to Blood Reserve residents through specific departments for a two-week period as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.