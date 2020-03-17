Lethbridge Police have charged a Raymond woman after two seniors were assaulted last week at the downtown public library.

Police say last Wednesday (Mar,. 11) the library was hosting a public film festival when two seniors tried to stop a robbery.

A young woman was seen stealing a laptop and two cups of coffee from a room. A 73 year old woman confronted the suspect who threw a cup of hot coffee into her face, causing first degree burns.

The suspect ran away and on her way out of the library, tossed a second cup of hot coffee at another senior, a 78 year old woman. Both seniors had been attending the film festival.

Video footage identified the suspect and police made an arrest this past weekend.

23 year old Cheyenne Sommerlye Tilley of Raymond is facing charges of robbery and assault with a weapon.

She’ll appear in court in April.