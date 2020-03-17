The Superintendent of the Lethbridge School Division is asking for patience as the district tries to prepare a plan for continued learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While schools across the province are closed to students, staff are still working to try to come up with a game plan moving forward.

Cheryl Gilmore says it’s the goal of the province to make sure every student finishes the year and are able to move forward.

She says the district wants to be very thoughtful and precise in what the learning resources will look like into the future, adding it will look entirely different for students in Grade 1 compared to students in Grade 12.

Gilmore says the new learning model will also be dependent on the ability of students and how accessible online learning devices are for them.

She says she’s “hopeful” the district will be able to roll out a new learning plan as early as next week.