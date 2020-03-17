The Coutts border crossing is preparing for a big uptick in travellers over the next few weeks. Photo credit to CBSA.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is expecting a big influx of travellers coming through southern Alberta crossings in the days ahead.

The CBSA says people should be aware of possibly high-than-usual traffic volumes at Coutts, Del Bonita, Carway, and Wild Horse.

Canadians returning because of COVID-19 advisories, along with seasonal snowbirds, will more than likely contribute to much longer lineups.

The CBSA says it has an operational plan in place to handle all this.

The agency will be asking all travellers coming back to Canada at land crossings to isolate themselves for two weeks, as soon as possible, once their home.

To help minimize delays, however, travellers returning to Canada are encouraged to: